MINSTER — Diplomas will be presented to 59 Minster High School students during graduation ceremonies slated for Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The day will begin will a Baccalaureate Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 48 N. Hanover St., Minster. Commencement will follow at 1 p.m. at Minster Elementary School, 50 E. Seventh St., Minster.

The class song is “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery. The class motto is “Only 47 more years until we’re seniors again.” The class flower is the orange carnation. The class colors are orange and black.

The class valedictorian is Raymond Purdy, son of Jay and Christine Purdy. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Chemical Engineering. Purdy is a member of the Minster Youth Leadership Club, National Honor Society, Mathematics Club and Drama Club. He was also a member of the golf team and Symphonic Band. He has been a class officer and is vice president of the National Honor Society.

The class salutatorian is Jaylyn Albers, daughter of Byron and Darcee Albers. She plans to attend Wright State University, majoring in Biology with a Pre-Dentistry focus. Albers’ activities include class officer all four years, Academic Team, Art Club, Mathematics Club, Symphonic Band, Minster Youth Leadership Club and You Are Enough.

Class officers are Matthew Niekamp, Jaylyn Albers, Dillon Watercutter and Nathan Beair. Student Council representatives are Noah Walter and Matthew Niekamp.

The high school principal is Austin Kaylor. The school district superintendent is Joshua Meyer.

Members of the Minster High School Class of 2023 are Jaylyn Leslie Albers, Kaycie Elizabeth Albers, Lillian Rose Arnold, Joseph Micah Baker, Nathan James Beair, Andrew Lee Belcher, Trent James Bezeau, Mitchell David Bornhorst, Paige Marie Bornhorst, Cameo Elizabeth Cedarleaf, Chase Orion Couse, Logan Thomas Dirksen, Kara Rose Gabel, Conner David Gehret, Bekah Jo Gerwels, Jordan Bryant Glass, Brian Michael Gonzalez, Emma Jane Grillot, Nathaniel Edwin Hanson, Matthew A. Harmeyer, Katelyn Anne Heitkamp, Lyndi Joy Hemmelgarn, Alayna Kathleen Hogenkamp, Ella Irene Huwer, Wyatt James Kemper, Logan Jerome Kohne.

Also, Kennedy Marie Korte, Lily Payton Koverman, Katie Elizabeth McClurg, Kayla Elizabeth Metz, Shyann Linda Faye Morrow, Brayden Xavier Murphy, Matthew Kelly Niekamp, Lexi Marie Niemeyer, Kaiden Kenneth Osterloh, Caleb Alexander Pfeil, Shelby Olivia Pleiman, Andrew John Poeppelman, Blake James David Potts, Raymond James Purdy, Alexander Jacob Puthoff, Ryan Augustine Puthoff, Cedric Christopher Ranly, Taylor Marie Roth, Shiloh Monique Marco Siegrist, Nick Xavier Slonkosky, Morgan Elizabeth Sparks, Madison Marie Steinke, Lucas Isaiah Thiebeau, Chloe Elizabeth Thien, Jeremiah Edward Todd, James Michael Trzaska, Noah M. Walter, Dillon Kent Watercutter, Courtney Meagan Wehrman, Kylie Raeann Williams, Nicholas Mark Winner, Brady Anthony Wolf and Devan John Wuebker.