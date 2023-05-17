NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville High School Class of 2023 will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the schoo gymnasium.

The class valedictorian is Kaitlin Smith and the salutatorian is Olivia Lammers.

The class color is black. The class moto is “Live for each second without hesitation.” The class song is “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

The guest speaker is Gary Schrolucke, a member of the Class of 1968.

The 20 members of the Class of 2023 are Faith Elizabeth Ann Bower, Kaylee Rena Egbert, Cameron Inez Farley, Kenidee Allyson Fear, Joshua Mark Fledderjohann, Jenna Marie Henegar, Desitny Chessie Nicole Kelly, Olivia C. Lammers, Ashton Daniel McMurray, Mia Lynn Metzger, Kaj M. Miller, Nataniel O. Neuman, Emma Grace Peoples, Malayna Lynn Puckett, Kaleb C. Reining, Spencer Calvin Schrader, Kaitlin Renee Smith, Elijah Jacob Steinke, Alex C. Stiles and Allison Catherine Topp.

New Knoxville 2022-23 local scholarship recipients are:

• Benjamin Lee and John Tyler Roediger Memorial Fund: Kaitlin Smith, $250

• Don and Lillian Schrolucke Memorial Scholarship: Faith Bower, $500

• First National Bank: Elijah Steinke, $1,000

• Grand Lake Health System Family Scholarship: Ally Topp, $1,000

• Minster Bank: Mia Metzge,r $1,000

• New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club Scholarship: Elijah Steinke, Kaitlin Smith, Ally Topp, $1,000 each ($500 additional to Elijah Steinke for attending WSU-Lake Campus)

• Janice and Malvin George Memorial Scholarship: Faith Bowers and Ally Topp, $500 each

• Champion Nutrition Scholarship: Kaylee Egbert, $500

• Aufderhaar Memorial Scholarship: Faith Bower, $1,000

• Tom and Gloria Gabel Scholarship Memorial Scholarship: Mia Metzger and Faith Bower, $1,000 each

• Kathy Howe Scholarship: Faith Bower, $500

• National Honor Society Scholarship: Kaitlin Smith and Mia Metzger, $300 each

• Sons of the American Legion: Mia Metzger and Ally Topp, $500 each

• Kelly Boeke Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Smith, $500

• Frankenberg Family Farm Scholarship: Kaitlin Smith, $500

• Win on the Wabash Scholarship: Cameron Farley and Mia Metzger, $500 each

• New Knoxville/Washington Fire Department Firefighter Association Scholarship: Faith Bower, $400

• Ranger Athletic Booster Memorial Scholarship: Allison Topp and Cameron Farley, $1,000 each

• Tyler Mescher Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Smith and Mia Metzger, $500 each

• New Knoxville Teachers Education Grant: Allison Topp, Mia Metzger, Kaitlin Smith, Elijah Steinke, Faith Bower, $200 each