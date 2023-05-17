RUSSIA — Russia High School’s Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium will be the site for graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 28, 2023, for members of the senior class. Graduation begins at 1:30 p.m.

The class valedictorians are Cecelia Borchers, Abigail Fisher Eliza Garity, Reese Goubeaux, Anna Meyer, Simone Puthoff and Zane Shappie. The class salutatorian is Ross Fiessinger.

The class color is royal blue and gold. The class motto is “Don’t take life too seriously. No one makes it out alive.” The class song is “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift.

Honor students are Kody Barhorst, Michael Bell, Cecelia Borchers, Kelby Doseck, Ross Fiessinger, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Kaylina McClenen, Anna Meyer, Alexis Monnin, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie, Kate Sherman, Audrey Stickel and Jenna York.

Members of the Russia High School Class of 2023 are Kody Lee Barhorst, Michael Marion Bell, Benjamin Alexander Bohman, Cecelia Rose Borchers, Matthew Roland Caldwell, Jilian Christine Chapman, Kelby Gabrielle Doseck, Zachary Lee Edwards, Ross William Fiessinger, Abigail Qiu Lee Fisher, Eliza Jean Gariety, Reese Nicole Goubeaux, Seth Leon Hiatt, Grace Michelle Holscher, Makena Virginia Hoying, Isabelle Grace McClenen, Kaylina Renee McClenen, Anna Gabrielle Meyer, Alexis Marie Monnin, Colby Lee Monnin, Miah Ellen Monnin, Xavier Thomas Phlipot, Simone Alexandra Puthoff, Gage Richard Rosenbeck, Zane Thomas Shappie, Kate Juliana Sherman, Audrey Rose Stickel, Chase Richard Stueve, Lindsey Olivia Vastano and Jenna Louise York.