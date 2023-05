By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners awarded the bid for the Lock Two Road Bridge Replacement Project during business at the beginning of May.

The bid of $548,608 was awarded to Brumbaugh Construction on May 16. On May 9, the commissioners opened two bids for the project and took them under advisement.

The commissioners also approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $2,332,751.89 (May 4), $527,312.12 (May 11), and $1,783,959.93 (May 18).