DCP Kayak rentals open May 27

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will once again offer kayak and canoe rentals to the public. Rentals will be offered at the Bish Discovery Center on Ohio street starting on May 27.

Renters can launch from Alice Bish Park and float to Historic Bear’s Mill. This float is approximately seven river miles and takes an average of three and a half hours. Rentals requests are required and can be submitted at www.darkecountyparks.org. No walk ins will be accepted. Rentals are available Wednesdays-Saturdays.

DCP will not be offering transportation from the take out at Bear’s Mill back to the Bish Discovery Center, so renters will need to plan their own return transport. DCP is excited to once again offer this outdoor recreational option to the public in addition to bike rentals that are also available.

For more information regarding rentals, contact the Nature Center at 937-548-0165. To reserve a rental, visit www.darkecountyparks.org.