Farm show set for Memorial Day weekend

By Kimberly Pistone

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The 34th Annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Show will be at the Shelby County Fairgrounds again this Memorial Day weekend. There will be fun activities for all ages. General admission is $5, with free admission for kids ages 12 and under. Once admitted, all activities are free.

Featured activities include a craft and flea market with a variety of vendors, a petting zoo, a blacksmith, a wood sculptor, spinners and weavers, a shingle mill throughout the weekend, and, of course, the Don Zink Memorial Tractor Pull on Saturday. There is also a car, truck and motorcycle show on Sunday. Some of these events are weather dependent.

This year’s entertainment includes local one-man band Danny Schneible, from Houston. Schneible will be performing Friday from 6–9 p.m. He plays a wide variety of genres, including ballads, Irish and American folk music and popular songs from the 60s, 70s and today. He also performs original songs.

Jim Boedicker, from Lima, will provide entertainment on Saturday afternoon. Boedicker performs country, folk, classic acoustic rock/pop, bluegrass and gospel music. He also performs some novelty songs.

Additional entertainment throughout the weekend includes Dayle Lewis, of Richmond, Indiana, an award winning chainsaw artist, and John “Jack” Howison, of Sidney, a blacksmith known for both general blacksmithing and bladework.

Activities for children include the Kiddie-Car Drag Races, which are pedal cars that have been converted with small electric motors, and there will be a mini-drag strip for the kids to race on. There is also a barrel pull tractor for the kids to ride on, similar to a train. On Sunday there is a kiddie tractor pull for 4- and 5-year-olds.

The Ross Historical Society’s portable museum on wheels will also be at the show throughout the weekend.

Food trucks include Grandma Moses Ice Cream, P-Nuts Chicken and More, The Red Wagon, Smiley’s Sugar Glazed Popcorn and Old School Concessions.

This year the featured tractors are Allis Chalmers. These Persian orange painted tractors were manufactured from 1914 until the 1980s. Local Allis Chalmers owners will be speaking on Friday at a live remote with the radio station WMVR about their tractors.

The Buckeye Farm Antiques Show will be Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at buckeyefarmantiques.com or 937-726-2485.