Garmann Miller announces scholarship recipients

Behrendt Thiebeau Johnson

MINSTER— Garmann Miller has named three graduating seniors as recipients of its annual Game Changers scholarship program to help finance higher education for students seeking careers in professional design. Lucas Thiebeau, Minster High School; Andrew Behrendt, Findlay High School; and Sam Johnson, Fairbanks High School; were awarded $1,000 each.

Thiebeau is pursuing a degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky; Behrendt is enrolled at The Ohio State University majoring in industrial and systems engineering; and Johnson will attend Ohio Northern University as a mechanical engineering major.

“The scholarship program allows us to invest in our industry’s future innovators,” said Garmann Miller CEO Eric Baltzell. “We feel it’s important to give back to the communities that have supported us, while helping students defray the cost of higher education.”

The scholarship program was launched in 2021 by the firm’s Game Changers committee, a volunteer group of GM employees who plan and perform philanthropic endeavors. The committee contacted guidance counselors of school districts with whom GM is currently partnering on a design project or districts that recently have worked with Garmann Miller.

Eligible students were those seeking a career in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture or a closely related field. The committee developed an application that challenged students to answer essay questions about their future career path and a personal value that will guide them as they further their education and begin their careers.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to attend ONU, study engineering and receive an excellent education,” Johnson said. “Garmann Miller’s commitment to innovative design and community growth is inspiring, and this scholarship is very appreciated.”