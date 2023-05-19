On the agendas

Sidney CHIP Allocation Public Hearing

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will hold a public hearing for citizens to provide input on the city’s proposed Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) activities on Monday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The city is proposing to undertake the following CHIP activities in 2023: private owner rehabilitation $435,000; owner home/building repair $225,000; fair housing $7,500; and general administration $82,500.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda includes the board’s vice president’s, board member and superintendent’s reports; approving grants; approve career tech alternate license tuition reimbursement; approve the five-year forecast; approve donations; approve out-of-district/out-of-state learning experiences; and personnel items

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at the board office to discuss a security upgrade project for the district.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustee meeting will be held Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

Items on the agenda includes the president’s report, trustee committee reports, approval of locally administered capital projects, facilities report and trustee reports.

Sidney City-wide CRA Housing Council

SIDNEY — The housing council will hold a meeting on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to review a received application and make a recommendation to city council.