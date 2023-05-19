Structure fire causes $20,000 property loss

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department responded to a structure fire on May 18 around 7 a.m. that resulted in about $20,000 worth of losses to the property.

According to a report from the fire department, personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney on a report of a structure fire. They found a working fire in the attached garage of a single-story, single-family residence and were able to contain the fire to the garage and extinguish it without difficulty.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.