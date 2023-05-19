The Building Doctor will be in Wapakoneta for historic buildings

WAPAKONETA —The Building Doctor will be in Wapakoneta June 15 – 16, 2023.

The Building Doctor is a service of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and provides guidance to owners of old buildings who seek good advice about repairing and maintaining their historic properties.

Through the program, property owners can receive free, on-site consultations from historic preservation professionals who can help identify old building issues and provide trustworthy recommendations.

The Building Doctor Program helps property owners understand and appreciate the historic character of their buildings, while also promoting the use of sustainable practices and technologies that can reduce energy costs and improve the long-term viability of their structures. The program is open to old building owners in Ohio, whether the buildings are homes, commercial establishments or public edifices.

Call 614-298-2000 with any questions or go to http:\\www.building-doctor.org for more information.