One vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and Pike Street on May 19 around 11 a.m.

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — Sidney Police, EMS and Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with a vehicle on its top at the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and Pike Street on May 19 around 11 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle had front driver’s side damage and came to rest near the intersection, while the reported rollover vehicle came to rest right side up halfway on the curb on Pike Street.

One person was taken by Sidney EMS to the hospital. No further information is known at this time.