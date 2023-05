Lucas Hickernell, front, 16, of Troy, helps unpack toys at the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 20. The toys were part of a summer outreach toy giveaway organized by Toys for Tots, Agape and Good360. Hickernell was volunteering with a group from House on the Rock. He is the son of Paul and Elise Hickernell.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News