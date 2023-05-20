First responders work at the scene of a a home explosion on East Miami-Shelby Road at Bulle Road on Saturday afternoon. One injured in home explosion

ORANGE TOWNSHIP — One man was injured when an explosion ripped his two-story wood frame home apart on Saturday afternoon.

Fletcher and Lockington Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on Miami-Shelby Road at Bulle Road around 12:30 p.m. for a reported explosion and structure fire. The home is on the Shelby County side of the Miami and Shelby Counyy line.

Arriving units found an explosion had blown out the front and side exterior walls causing extensive damage.

The single resident of the home was transported by ground medic to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Chief Tony Bensman of the Fletcher Fire Department said that the State Fire Marshal’s office has been called to assist in finding the cause of the explosion and a structural engineer will be contacted to evaluate the damage.