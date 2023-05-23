Auxiliary prepares for Liberty Days parade

FORT LORAMIE — During the April 10 meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary meeting, members determined that the auxiliary will participate in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days Parade, scheduled volunteers and determined Auxiliary officers.

The Auxiliary was asked to have a float in the July 1 Liberty Days Parade and members agreed to the float as opposed to a walking unit. The Auxiliary will discuss the float and how to fit the theme of “Only In America” during their June meeting.

Members determined that Lynne Crowe and Poppy Chairman will again set a schedule of volunteers to collect donations on Memorial Day Weekend. The collectors will collect donations at Wagners and Casey’s on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Also during the meeting, the election of officers was done. It was suggested to retain the present officers. A motion was made by Deb Albers and seconded by Cindy Moore. The motion passed. The present officers are: President Cindy Plas, Vice President Natalie Mescher, Treasurer Lynne Crowe, Secretary Sue Hoying and Chaplain Jeanne Boerger with Deb Albers as membership chairman.

In other business, Mescher updated the Auxiliary on the March 19 District Meeting. She shared that the Columbus VA is in need of personal hygiene products. Specifically ones for women and pregnant women, including wipes and diapers.