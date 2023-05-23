City Council adopts 10 resolutions

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to three ordinances and adopted 10 resolutions at a meeting on May 22.

Three ordinances were introduced and will return for further deliberation on June 12:

• Increase 2023 appropriations by $245,500. The general fund will increase by $24,000, the capital improvement fund will increase by $115,000, and the transportation improvement fund will increase by $100,000;

• Raise contract rates for Shelby Public Transit as was discussed at the May 8 meeting. The rates would apply from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, would raise to $2 per hour, 75 cents per trip, and 20 cents per mile. The Transit Advisory Committee approved of the changes at a meeting on May 4. The rate increase will not apply to the non-contract service provided to the general public;

• Rezone a property on the corner of West South Street and South West Avenue and a few surrounding lots from residential multi-family and court square district to neighborhood commerce so a county maintenance garage can be built. The Planning Commission approved the change at a meeting on April 24.

The 10 adopted resolutions include the following:

• Adopt the five-year solid waste plan update for the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District, which is a requirement of the state of Ohio. The plan shows that the district will have access to at least 10 years of landfill capacity for the whole district; the budget for implementing the plan; and how the district will meet the waste reduction and recycling goals established in Ohio’s plan;

• Authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for a new pavilion and parking area improvements at Pointner Knoll in Tawawa Park. Dr. Albert Dickas, the donor of the Binkley Pavilion, will donate $75,000 of the $97,000 needed for the pavilion. The city will also apply for a grant to offset the cost of the construction of a new parking lot and sidewalks. With the grant, the city will pay $18,000;

• Appoint Gregg Anderson to a three-year term on the Airport Advisory Committee expiring May 31, 2026. Anderson previously served on the committee for nine years;

• End the COVID-19 state of emergency in Sidney as the federal public health emergency expired on May 11;

• Authorize the updates to the Shelby Public Transit Zero Tolerance Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy to comply with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest revisions. Major changes include adding oral fluid testing for drug tests and requiring oral fluid testing for certain directly observed tests;

• Authorize the city to apply for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Ohio Department of Development. The city is eligible for $150,000 of funding and will use it to provide funding to low- and moderate-income households to make necessary repairs to their sanitary sewer lateral and install an accessible play structure at new park property at the corner of Grove Street and St. Marys Avenue;

• Authorize the city to apply for the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program to provide rehabilitation and home repair for owner-occupied, single-family residences;

• Approve the updated CDBG Citizens Participation Plan which is required for communities that receive CDBG and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) grants;

• Approve a lot split of a duplex on Abbott Circle so the lots can be sold to individual buyers and waive the street frontage requirement included in the subdivision regulations. The Planning Commission approved the split at a meeting on May 15;

• Approve a lot split of an undeveloped property off of Norcold Drive. The Planning Commission also approved this split.

The council also approved the April 2023 summary financial report.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.