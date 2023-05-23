Disco returns to Ohio Theatre Lima

LIMA — “One Night in Fantasia” featuring an all local cast of Professional Actor/Singer/Musicians including Michael Bouson, Joe Correll, Kristin Lee, Laura Wells-Parent, Stacee Brown, Davyon Williamson, Ellie Warnement, Alli Fronzaglia and Cooper Dappert is a hilarious musical tribute to The Ohio Theatre Lima’s Night Club “Glory Days” and is set to open the Main Stage at the 95 year old Historic Venue on Friday, June 2. Performances continue June 3, 8, 10, 16 and 17.

The story evolves around a group of disco fanatics who are angry with the current owners of the theatre who have turned their beloved Night Club into a Dinner Theatre. They trick these hapless owners into renting them their space so they can host a Fundraiser/Protest to further their cause of returning The Ohio Theatre to it’s Nightclub Heyday. Will they succeed or will they become convinced that Dinner Theatre in Lima isn’t so bad after all? You’ll have to see the show to find out.

Come on out to The Ohio Theatre Lima and shake your groove thing with these funny and musical lunatics for an evening of great music, wacky comedy and yes, disco dancing. Performances begin June 2 and tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/one-night-in-fantasia.

Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m., The Ohio Theatre Lima welcomes back their popular “Almost Famous Open Mic Night” featuring the best in local talent all free of charge Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. If you’re interested in sharing your talent with the community sign up here: https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/openmicnights.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20’s.

Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c3 non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more or to donate, go to friendsoftheohiotheatre.com.