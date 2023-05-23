Tournament baseball roundup: Late hit lifts Russia over Newton 6-5

Russia players celebrate after rallying to beat Newton 6-5 in a Division IV district semifinal on Monday in Russia. The squad is scheduled to face Miami Valley Christian in a district final on Wednesday in Miamisburg. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Zane Shappie celebrates as he prepares to cross home plate for the winning run in the seventh inning of a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Felix Francis runs for first as Newton’s Carson Knupp prepares to throw during a Division IV district semifinal on Monday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Brayden Monnin slides into second as Newton’s Hudson Montgomery is unable to hold onto the ball during a Division IV district semifinal on Monday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RUSSIA — Russia’s run to the 2022 Division IV state championship included five straight come-from-behind wins.

An experienced Raiders squad made its first comeback victory of the 2023 tournament on Monday.

After losing the lead in the sixth inning, Russia junior Brayden Monnin slammed a two-out double to center field in the bottom of the seventh, which drove in two runs and gave the Raiders a 6-5 victory over Newton in a district semifinal.

The Raiders (22-6) advance to a Div. IV district final; they’re scheduled to face Miami Valley Christian Academy (24-5) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Miamisburg High School.

Russia starting pitcher Xavier Phlipot had been nearly unhittable, but the Indians scored five runs on five hits in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.

But the Raiders battled back in the seventh.

After Cooper Unverferth hit a groundout on the first pitch of the seventh, Phlipot drew a walk on four pitches, then Zane Shappie drew a walk on a full count.

Braylon Cordonnier hit a ground out to second base, which moved the runners to second and third.

On a 1-1 count, Monnin slammed a 2-RBI double (which was Russia’s first extra-base hit of the game) to give the squad the victory.

Russia had four hits and committed two errors, while Newton had six hits and committed four errors.

Cooper Francis picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Phlipot and struck out two batters. Phlipot pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Monnin was 2 for 4 at the plate.

Russia built its early lead with effective small ball.

Phlipot led off in the bottom of the second by reaching on an error. A pinch runner moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, third on a ground out and scored on an error.

Felix Francis led off the second with a walk. He stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground out to give the squad a 2-0 lead.

Russia added another in the fourth. Monnin hit a line-drive single to right field, then advanced to second on an error. He scored on an error to give the squad a 3-0 lead.

Russia pushed its lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Phlipot hit a single with one out, then Zane Shappie was hit by a pitch. Phlipot moved to third on a fielder’s choice grounder, then stole home on a throw back to first.

Carson Knupp was charged with the loss for the Indians. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Newton finishes with a 19-8 record.

Bradford 2, Fort Loramie 0

The Redskins struggled to hit in a Division IV district semifinal on Monday in Fort Loramie and had their season come to an end.

Fort Loramie, which won the Shelby County Athletic League title in regular season, finishes with a 21-6 overall record.

Bradford junior ace Tucker Miller pitched a complete game and held the Redskins to two hits, both singles. He walked five batters and struck out nine.

The Railroaders (20-10) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Landon Monnin hit a solo home run to right field.

They added another run in the third. Miller was hit by a pitch, stole second, then scored on a double to left by Landon Wills.

Maverick Grudich was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. He pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out nine batters.

The Railroaders, which are coached by former Fort Loramie coach Bill Sturwold, advance to face the Troy Christian vs. Twin Valley South winner in a district final on Wednesday evening at Houston High School. The Eagles were scheduled to travel to Twin Valley South for a semifinal on Tuesday.

