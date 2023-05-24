ADK Apha Beta awards scholarship

Scholarship winner Brooke Pettus, from Anna High School, receives her scholarship from ADK Alpha Beta chapter President Kristen Morgan. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta Chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2023. They have announced Brooke Pettus as the recipient of the $1000 scholarship.

Pettus is the daughter of Matt and Krista Pettus of Botkins. She is a graduate of Anna High School where she was involved with softball, musical, cheerleading and numerous other school organizations including Future Teachers of America. She has worked in classrooms and with teachers for the past four years learning what teachers encounter during the day and helping them out with various tasks. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Findlay and major in Primary Education.

Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is a fellowship of women in education who promote educational and charitable projects. They grant the scholarship annually to students in Shelby County who plan to pursue a college degree in the field of education.