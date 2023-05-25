SIDNEY — According to Sidney Fire Lt. Rick Slife, at 8:38 p.m. on May 24, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 1283 Wapakoneta Ave. for a structure fire.

Sidney Fire was dispatched on the initial alarm. A box alarm was called to recall off-duty Sidney firefighters, as well as Lockington Fire, Anna Fire, and Piqua Fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a commercial building occupied by Elsner Painting.

Crews forced entry and initiated an interior fire attack while simultaneously positioning the aerial apparatus to gain access to the attic space.

The fire loss to the property is estimated at $175,000.

AES and Center Point Energy were called to the scene to secure the utilities. The Salvation Army also responded for canteen services for the emergency personnel on scene.

No injuries were noted to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.