BBB shares tips for hiring a computer repair technician

DAYTON — Computers are important in our lives, especially if you work from home. Among all households in 2018, 91.8% had at least one type of computer. In 2023, that percentage is projected to increase to 93.3%.

Maintaining good condition of your computer is key to making it last for years. However, if it happens to break down or you ignore regular maintenance routines, your computer may crash. Hiring a computer repair technician can help before it gets to that point. You want a computer repair company that can do anything from removing viruses from your computer to replacing damaged parts. It should offer you good quality work at a reasonable price, as well as get the job done right the first time in the least amount of time possible. In addition, you want to leave your computer in the hands of a business you trust.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for finding a trustworthy, reputable computer repair company:

• Ask friends and family for recommendations.

• Get references from the company and call them to ask about their experience.

• Check the internet for reviews and customer complaints.

• Consider a service that is available 24/7. You never know when you’re going to have computer problems.

• Get estimates, including the cost of service and materials.

• Consider the company’s reputation and length of time in business.

• Be sure the business you hire is experienced with working on your specific device, hardware, software, virus removal and data recovery.

• Visit the shop. Ask questions (i.e. What is the minimum charge? How long will the job take? Will the company be able to save your files?)

• Inquire about certifications or licenses. Apple and Microsoft provide certificates for technicians who complete software training. Common licenses include CompTIA A, CompTIA Network+, AppleCare, etc.

• Ask what parts they will use to fix the computer and be sure they are only using quality parts.

• Ask about the data protection policy.

• Make sure work is guaranteed so if something negative happens, the business will be responsible for fixing the problem.

• Get everything in writing, including any verbal agreements.

• Don’t pay until the service is complete. Use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charge later and always get a receipt.

For more information about hiring a computer repair company, visit BBB.org or call 937-222-5825 or 800-776-5301. BBB can provide lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles on ones you may be considering.

The writer is the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley.