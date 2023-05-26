Hickory Hill Lakes Campground to offer camping for solar eclipse

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

FORT LORAMIE – Hickory Hill Lakes Campground, the home of Country Concert, recently announced a three-day camping event for the upcoming total solar eclipse on the first weekend of April 2024.

The total solar eclipse will pass through Shelby County on Monday, April 8, 2024, with totality entering the southwest corner of the county at 3:09 p.m. and exiting at the northeast corner of the county at 3:14 p.m. For about an hour before and after totality, the county will experience a partial eclipse. The whole county and the Dayton area will be a prime viewing location, but especially near Fort Loramie and Botkins, which are on the line of totality.

To celebrate, the campground will allow campers to stay on the grounds for three nights from April 6-8 with checkout on April 9 at a minimum of $399. Free entertainment at the Saloon building and food from food trucks will be provided up until the eclipse event. Free eclipse glasses will also be provided to everyone in attendance and RV rentals will be available.

Dayton-based band Spungewurthy will perform rock, pop, dance, country and rap hits on Saturday, April 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. The Shifferly Road Band will play modern county, classic rock and pop on Sunday, April 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. A DJ will play music while the eclipse is occurring on Monday, April 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hickory Hill Lakes Campground is located at 7103 State Route 66 in Fort Loramie. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit totaleclipsefortloramieohio.com.

This event is the first in what will be a long list of events occurring in Shelby County and surrounding areas during the weekend before and the day of the eclipse so the area can benefit from the increased tourism. A current list of active websites preparing for the eclipse includes the following. The list will be updated as more information becomes available:

Ohio – https://ema.ohio.gov/media-publications/ohio-total-solar-eclipse

Shelby County

• Sidney Visitors Bureau – https://www.visitsidneyshelby.com/the-2024-solar-eclipse-shelby-county-style/ and https://www.facebook.com/events/594534529219599/?active_tab=discussion

Auglaize County

• Heritage Trails Park District – http://www.htparks.org/april-8-2024-total-solar-eclipse

• St. Marys Chamber of Commerce – https://www.stmarysohio.org/total-solar-eclipse-2024#:~:text=A%20total%20solar%20eclipse%20will,available%20as%20plans%20are%20developed.\

• City of Wapakoneta – https://www.wapaksolareclipse.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/wapakeclipse2024

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum – https://www.armstrongmuseum.org/great-north-american-solar-eclipse

If there is an organization not on the list hosting an eclipse event, email [email protected].