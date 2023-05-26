On the agenda

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school office conference room.

The board will go into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee. They will then reconvene in public session.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet Thursday, June 1, at 12:45 p.m. in first floor conference room of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the position of patrol officers and join in on the virtual Civil Service Commission Seminar.