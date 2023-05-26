Registration is open for the 5th annual Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maryland — Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that registration is open for its annual Stem to Stone Races. Both in-person and virtual options are available to participants. For each race registration, a veteran’s wreath is sponsored and will honor a hero on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Registrations are open for both the virtual race as well as the annual live Stem to Stone Races scheduled on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The virtual and in-person options allow participants to join in from anywhere while helping sponsor veterans’ wreaths for the participating location of their choosing. The live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls, Maine, on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes.

Race options for early registration (prices will increase July 1 through race day): 1 Mile Kids Fun Run (In-person only) – $17; 5K In-person – $45; 5K Virtual – $45; 10K In-person – $50; 10K Virtual – $50.

“This our fifth year holding these races, and to date we’ve been really happy with the turnout, not only in Maine but across the country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. “The Stem to Stone Race is a great way to stay active, be healthy, get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We encourage everyone to get involved either virtually or in-person, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Every race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. You can personalize your efforts by designating a local Sponsorship Group or Participating Location you would like your sponsored wreath allocated to during the registration process. Just have the location or group ID available during checkout.

These races serve to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that served, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

To learn more go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/944/?relatedId=0.

If you would like to register go to https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/ColumbiaFalls/StemtoStoneRace.