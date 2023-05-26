SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Cheyenne Nicole Lemmon, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control, weaving, $136 fine.
Ova L. Keys, 44, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Sadia Guy Modest Diomande, 45, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Daouda Sakho, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Quentin Thomas Couch, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, child support, $161 fine.
Michael Salinas, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
David B. Makin, 41, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
McKenna Lee Mannier, 19, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jesse James Yates, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.
Audree Marie Gray, 20, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christy Wilkins, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.
Marissa Dawn Wright, 23, of Russells Point, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding (dismissed), $182 fine.
Thomas J. Webb, 36, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Majessa K. Kinninger, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Brandy M. Flowers, 50, of Upper Sandusky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elizabeth M. Even-Ezra, 45, of Leonia, New Jersey, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dyane Youa Garvey, 51, of Mendota, Minnesota, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Imogene D. Johnson, 71, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Austin James Schwartz, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vivian Kathleene Walker, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lizabeth Ann Boerger, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.
Mark Elmer Rinderle, 62, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Darren Eilerman, 18,of Fort Loramie, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Hannah C. Combs, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Ethan M. Egbert, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Larry A. Reineke, 62, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $222 fine.
Anthony S. Fernandes, 22, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.
Kaitruin Neu, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brian E. Taylor, 56, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua Allen Schwable, 37, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Annette M. Quinter, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Noah Nathaniel Hosler, 21, of Tipp City, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Cecilia Grace Garee, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Charles C.S. Green, Jr., 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $155 fine.
Amber Breanna Stotler, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Valerie Ward Smith, 56, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amber Nicole Mees, 56, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Devin Adam White, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $161 fine.
Joshua Ryan Engle, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michelle R. Robbins, 50, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sabrina K. Moore, 44, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Summer Renae Janet McKinney, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mary E. Lankford, 37, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jerome A. Tucker, 67, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.
Gary S. Shepherd, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ronnie Scholl, 43, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $165 fine.
Paul Matthew Lobenstein, 40, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Ryan Christopher Ott, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.