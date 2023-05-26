Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Cheyenne Nicole Lemmon, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control, weaving, $136 fine.

Ova L. Keys, 44, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Sadia Guy Modest Diomande, 45, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Daouda Sakho, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Quentin Thomas Couch, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, child support, $161 fine.

Michael Salinas, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

David B. Makin, 41, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

McKenna Lee Mannier, 19, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jesse James Yates, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Audree Marie Gray, 20, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christy Wilkins, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Marissa Dawn Wright, 23, of Russells Point, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding (dismissed), $182 fine.

Thomas J. Webb, 36, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Majessa K. Kinninger, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Brandy M. Flowers, 50, of Upper Sandusky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth M. Even-Ezra, 45, of Leonia, New Jersey, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dyane Youa Garvey, 51, of Mendota, Minnesota, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Imogene D. Johnson, 71, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin James Schwartz, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vivian Kathleene Walker, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lizabeth Ann Boerger, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.

Mark Elmer Rinderle, 62, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Darren Eilerman, 18,of Fort Loramie, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Hannah C. Combs, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ethan M. Egbert, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Larry A. Reineke, 62, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $222 fine.

Anthony S. Fernandes, 22, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.

Kaitruin Neu, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian E. Taylor, 56, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Allen Schwable, 37, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Annette M. Quinter, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Noah Nathaniel Hosler, 21, of Tipp City, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Cecilia Grace Garee, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Charles C.S. Green, Jr., 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $155 fine.

Amber Breanna Stotler, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Valerie Ward Smith, 56, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amber Nicole Mees, 56, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Devin Adam White, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $161 fine.

Joshua Ryan Engle, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michelle R. Robbins, 50, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sabrina K. Moore, 44, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Summer Renae Janet McKinney, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary E. Lankford, 37, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerome A. Tucker, 67, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Gary S. Shepherd, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ronnie Scholl, 43, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $165 fine.

Paul Matthew Lobenstein, 40, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Ryan Christopher Ott, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.