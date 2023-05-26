By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed hazardous trees, the fall tree sale, and upcoming events at a meeting on May 18.

The hazardous trees on Riverbend Boulevard and Fair Road were removed in May and a hazardous tree on Driftwood Trail has until June 24 to comply.

Street Manager Brian Green provided a tree sale history spreadsheet highlighting past tree sales and a list of tree options from Woody Warehouse for the upcoming fall tree sale. More species could be added to the Woody Warehouse list.

Members also discussed getting tree board shirts and Green will get together pricing and design.

The 75th anniversary of Tawawa Park and the cruise-in will be held on June 24 from 12 to 4 p.m. and the Rainbow Garden group, of which board member Ann Asher is also a member, will be hosting crafts.

The Freshman Tree Commission Academy will be held Nov. 15 and 16 in the Shelby County Transit Center conference room.

Board member Joyce Reier was absent from the meeting and was excused by the board.

The next tree board meeting will be held on July 20 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.