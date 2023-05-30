2023 New Knoxville graduation

Standing to be recognized are seniors, left to right, Kaylee Egbert, Cameron Farley and Mia Metzger. The three were recognized during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
U.S. military bound Destiny Kelly takes part in the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Nate Neuman receives his diploma during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Class President Ally Topp speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Salutatorian Kaitlin Smith speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Seniors clap during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Return to their seats with their diplomas during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Graduates toss their caps during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
Valedictorian Olivia Lammers speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
clear sky
64.5°F
66.3°
60.7°
78 %
2mph
0 %
Tue
80°
Wed
80°
Thu
82°
Fri
81°
Sat
76°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365