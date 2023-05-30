2023 New Knoxville graduation

Staff Reports
-
0

Standing to be recognized are seniors, left to right, Kaylee Egbert, Cameron Farley and Mia Metzger. The three were recognized during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

U.S. military bound Destiny Kelly takes part in the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Nate Neuman receives his diploma during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Class President Ally Topp speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Salutatorian Kaitlin Smith speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Seniors clap during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Return to their seats with their diplomas during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Graduates toss their caps during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

Valedictorian Olivia Lammers speaks during the 2023 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Photos courtesy New Knoxville Yearbook

No posts to display