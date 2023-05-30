Anna graduation ceremony

Anna seniors take part in the procession of the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Senior Brayden Kauffmann, left, gets an adjustment to his tie from Senior Class President Ryan Noll before the start of the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Senior Eddie Mahan wears glasses that depict the year of his graduating class at the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Senior Class President Ryan Noll speaks during the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Senior Jadyn Huber, National Honor Society and Student Council member, says some parting words to her fellow graduates along with Friends and family at the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Gabriel Daniel receives his Diploma with Honors during the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Faith Masteller, left, receives her diploma from Anna BOE member Blythe Egbert during the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Anna seniors turn their tassels during the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Anna graduates toss their caps at the end of the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Graduate Reagan Paulus, left, receives a congratulating hug from her grandmother Pam Schultz after the 2023 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
