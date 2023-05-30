B Jean Boutique opens online shop

FORT LORAMIE – B Jean Boutique is a new online women’s clothing shop based out of Fort Loramie. Owner Jada Gaier has loved fashion her entire life and wanted to create a business in order to sell clothing that is both cute and affordable.

Two years ago, while a student in nursing school, Gaier began dreaming up the idea of B Jean Boutique, but it wasn’t until October 2022 that she decided to bring her ideas into reality. Her step-dad was the first person she told and he helped her get started. Now her mom also helps her with finding items to add into her inventory. Gaier named her shop after her grandmother, who died when she was six years old.

Gaier searches online to find articles of clothing that appeal to her for her shop. She currently carries dresses, pants, skirts, long sleeve button down tops, sweaters, and t-shirts. She hopes to expand in the near future to include shoes, jeans and jewelry. Currently she has inventory in XS to XL sizing.

Gaier said, “I take pride in selling clothes that are a little bit different. I like to have basics plus one or two edgier pieces. My favorites are pieces that people want to ask about- a piece that people want to have in their closet that is different from anyone else’s.”

B Jean Boutique can be found on Facebook and at www.bjeanboutique.com. Items are shipped the next day, and can also be picked up by local buyers.