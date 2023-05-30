Grand jury hands up indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, rape, grand theft and drugs, among other charges, on Thursday, May 25.

David E. Whitt, 47, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted for one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, and one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, for knowingly causing harm to his live-in girlfriend after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Cass Hensley, III, 45, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly causing harm to an adult female he was cohabitating with, after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Kevin L. Zimmerman, 69, at large, was indicted on 15 counts of rape, a first degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female child less than 10 years of age.

Preston M. Branscum, 22, of Sidney, was indicted for one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for stealing a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Mikaila R. Johnston, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to court for an In Lieu of Conviction Hearing after being released on her own recognizance.

Latasha L. Otley, 31, of Sidney, was indicted for one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for possession of a .380 acp Taurus TCP gun while under indictment for aggravated possession of drugs in Miami County. The grand jurors further specify that the .380 acp Taurus TCP gun is subject to forfeiture.

Marcellus O. Simmons, also known as Jason Bone, Frederick Kelton Hill and Christopher Speed, 44, of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for possession of a Glock 30S after being indicted for trafficking in controlled substance in Kentucky.

Preston B. Bryan, III, 49, of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly preparing for transport and distribution marijuana for sale or resale, exceeding 200 grams, but less than one kilogram, and baggies for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Torrell L. Dorsett, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly transporting Fentanyl for sale or resale in an amount between 20 and 50 grams, and baggies used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing Fentanyl.

Kaleb M. Hecht, 19, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two counts of intimidation, a third degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law officer’s signal to stop, driving at excessive speeds and driving directly in the path of law enforcement vehicles, possessing a substance containing cocaine and a baggie used for storing, transporting and abusing cocaine.

Herman L. Roach, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count of complicity to trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly transporting someone who was transporting methamphetamine for sale, possessing a substance containing cocaine, and possessing baggies, pipes, bongs, digital scales and straw used for storing, transporting and abusing cocaine.

Kenneth M. Bartrug, 40, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, three counts of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and two counts of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for preparing for transport and distribution methamphetamine, marijuana and hashish, containers, scales and baggies used in transporting and abusing Schedule I and Schedule II drugs. Additionally Bartrug was indicted for possession of a SCCY 9 mm handgun while under disability, for another case in Kentucky. The grand jurors further specify that $211 in cash, and two SCCY9 mm handguns are subject to forfeiture.

David T. Gipson, 42, of Jackson Center, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count of falsification, a first degree misdemeanor, for possession of methamphetamine, baggies used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine, and for making false statements to law enforcement in order to obscure his identity and legal name.

Kaleb R. Winemiller, 23, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and baggies.