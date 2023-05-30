Minster High School graduation

Seniors attend the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Christa Prenger pins a flower on Brady Wolf before the start of the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Senior girls pose for a group selfie before the start of the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Jaylin Albers speaks during the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Ray Purdy speaks during the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Emma Grillot receives her diploma during the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Brady Wolf receives his diploma during the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Lily Koverman shows her excitement during the recessional at the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Minster High School graduates mix with visitors after the 2023 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

