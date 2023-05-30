Russia 2023 graduation ceremony

Russia senior Makena Hoying hugs her younger sister Saige Hoying in the receiving line following Russia’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. Thirty students graduated during the school’s 86th commencement.

Ross Fiessinger shakes hands with Russia superintendent Steve Rose while receiving an award during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia students watch a slide show during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday in Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Zane Shappie shakes hands with Russia superintendent Steve Rose while receiving an award during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia students walk outside of Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium to form a receiving line following the school’s graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Abigail Fisher shakes hands with Russia superintendent Steve Rose while accepting an award during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Grace Hoelscher reacts while being recognized for joining the Army Reserves during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia graduate Seth Hiatt hugs Jodi Chapman following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia seniors throw their caps in the air during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday in Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia students watch during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

