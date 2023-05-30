A view of the Piper Building on Thursday, May 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A view of Piper Park on Thursday, May 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

[email protected]

SIDNEY – Trivium Development, a real estate developer out of Columbus, purchased the Piper Building in downtown Sidney and will be transforming it into a multi-use facility. Trivium Development focuses on creating successful and beneficial relationships with each community they partner with.

The renovated space at the Piper Building will contain a restaurant, a mini food hall and an arcade, as well as meeting/co-working spaces. The concept is for the building to be a fully utilized space from morning to night, seven days a week. Tim Spencer of Trivium Development said, “We want to be good neighbors in the community” and that the space will have a “little bit of everything.”

The first floor will contain a restaurant and mini food hall. The focus will be an upscale restaurant and bar – Spencer has partnered with Louie and Amanda Ortega of the Painted Pepper in Springfield to create a unique menu and experience. While the Piper Building’s restaurant will be based on The Painted Pepper, the restaurant will not be the same. This restaurant will be an evening space, upscale with a bar that includes sophisticated drink options. Spencer will be applying for a “Sunday option” in order to serve liquor on Sundays; this will be on the ballot in the fall. The restaurant’s name and menu will be unveiled soon.

The first floor will include a few different food vendors in addition to the sit-down restaurant. Spencer is looking for the right mix to create an intimate and personal feel that can support both the downtown area and the second floor co-working spaces in the Piper Building. Some of the ideas Spencer is working with are a coffee and sweets vendor and a charcuterie board business, but these ideas are still in the planning stages. The idea is that while the restaurant will be open mostly in the evenings, the space can be utilized all day, with people spilling out into Piper Park when the weather is nice. Spencer is also working with the city to include seating and game options within Piper Park to further connect the building to the outdoor space.

Spencer partnered with Brick House Blue out of Dublin to design the second floor’s co-working and meeting spaces. This space will be ideal for small business owners, people who work from home desiring community over isolation, and people who need an office space while traveling. There will be a variety of options for anyone wanting to utilize the space, whether it is for a few hours or a longer term commitment.

The basement will house a family-friendly arcade named Off the Wall which will include duckpin bowling and other games. The name is derived from the wall of self-serve beer taps. The vendor, Pour My Beer, has created a way to self-serve beer using QR codes. The scanners are also able to verify age, keeping the arcade a family friendly option. Self-pour technology allows for many more beer options served more efficiently than waiting in line at a bar. Duckpin bowling uses smaller, lighter balls making it a more accessible option for families.

Trivium Development has recently finalized their plans and is in the process of hiring their construction management. They plan to begin construction in the fall and will open each new space as soon as they are completed. The Piper Building is located at 124 S. Main Ave. in Sidney.