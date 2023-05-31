Deadline extended for Norris scholarship

SIDNEY — The Heidi Norris Scholarship application deadline has been extended until June 30 for college students majoring in respiratory therapy or a closely related field and who live in Auglaize, Mercer or Shelby counties. A $1,200 scholarship is available.

Eligible applicants must have surpassed college freshman status with a gpa of 2.5 or higher and be pursuing an Associate’s, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Respiratory Therapy or a closely related field.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com. In addition to completing the application, interested students must attach at least one letter of recommendation, a listing of their activities and work history and their EFC information from the FAFSA Student Aid Report. Applicants must also attach a statement about their interest in the field and in receiving the scholarship.

The scholarship was created in memory of Norris, a Celina resident who battled cystic fibrosis, and passed away in 2004 at the age of 38. She worked as a cardiopulmonary technician at Sidney’s Wilson Memorial Hospital, helping others who battled lung issues.

For information on the scholarship, contact Juli Smith at the Foundation office at [email protected] or 937-497-7800.