BOTKINS — The 3 Heath Brothers gave a performance to benefit Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Friday evening, May 19. Residing in North Carolina, the young men, and indeed the entire family, have devoted their lives to spreading a Christian message through their music. Energetic and fast-paced entertainment greeted a crowd of one hundred and fifty attendees. One guest, Evie Bensman, commented, “Their music was “A” Plus and their message was “A” Plus, Plus, Plus!”

The event was held at The Palazzo in Botkins. The staff provided friendly and efficient service as well as a delicious meal. Countless individuals, businesses, and organizations helped to make the fundraiser successful. Sponsors included Buckeye Electrical Products, Shelby County Right To Life, Monnier and Company, Air Handling Equipment, DM-Carts, and Buckeye Ford of Sidney. Others were Koenig Equipment, Sidney Electric, First National Bank New Bremen, and Wells Brothers. Rounding out the list of Sponsors were Panel Control, Express Employment Professionals, Victress Health and Wellness, Sidney Audiology, and Schnippel Construction. Three floral arrangements were presented by Finishing Touches Flowers & More.

Several area businesses and individuals donated raffle prizes for the event. Among them were Lowes, Goffena Furniture, Justine O’Flynn, and Hits 105.5 TAM.FM. Students and teachers from the Upper Valley Career Center and K. B. Design and Consulting assisted with table decorations. Mary Bornhorst of Paper Pie sold greeting cards with Morgan’s Place the beneficiary. Of course, those who attended deserve a tremendous amount of gratitude also.

To discover why Morgan’s Place is “more than just a cemetery,” call Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988 or Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or visit the website, morgansplacecemetery.org.