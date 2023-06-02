DAYTON — Understanding All Things Fraud is a free, small-group, online workshop from 11 a.m. to noonon Tuesday, June 20, by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at ProSeniors.

Registration for the workshop is requested by June 18 on the Agency website or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

People over the age of 60 are often the target of different forms of scams and fraud. Many caregivers do not know where to begin their education on the current frauds and how to protect themselves. Some of the scams and frauds include Medicare fraud and scams, home health care fraud, medical identity theft and more. Join the Agency to learn about different fraud and what to do to protect yourself and/or your loved ones.

This workshop will be presented by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol from ProSeniors. They are a grant-funded organization whose mission is to empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuses.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.