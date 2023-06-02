WAPAKONETA- The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7-9 p.m. tonight, June 2, on Celina Road, in Auglaize County.

The OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter, and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver, or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel.