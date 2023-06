SIDNEY — The Shelby County Chapter of the Public Employee’s Retirement Inc. (PERI) is meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m.

The meeting is held at the Amos Memorial Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney, and the two guest speakers are State Rep. Tim Barhorst and Julie Casiano of Smoothie Life Meal Prep, 2050 W. Michigan St., Sidney.