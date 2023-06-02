SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is bringing back their full line-up of summer theatre camps for 2023. This year there will be four different camps for students of all ages to participate in. These are musical theatre camps full of fun and education. Campers will participate in workshops full of acting, singing, dancing, crafting, and more.

Spongebob Camp – High School

The High School Musical Theatre Intensive: “Spongebob Bootcamp” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week of June 5 – 9. This camp is free to all high school students! This camp will be the kick off rehearsals for our summer production of “The Spongebob Musical.” Students do not need to be participating in the musical to register for the camp.

Finding Nemo Jr. Bootcamp – Grades 4-6

This camp will begin the rehearsal process for the summer production of “Finding Nemo Jr.” Students do not need to be participating in the production to register for the camp. Campers will have the opportunity to perform their work for an audience of friends and family on the last day of camp. This camp takes place June 12-16 and is for rising fourth graders through rising sixth graders. The cost for registration is $50 for HST members and $75 for non-HST members per student. Camp runs Monday – Friday from 1-5 p.m. with a special performance on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“Arf” – Grades 1-3

This camp works toward putting together the mini musical: “Arf!” Campers will have the opportunity to perform their work for an audience of friends and family on the last day of camp. This camp takes place June 12-16 and is for rising first graders through rising third graders. The cost for registration is $50 for HST members and $75 for non-HST members per student. Camp runs Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – noon with a special performance on Friday at 6 p.m.

Zombies – Grades 6-8

The fourth camp is for students entering grades 6-8: “Zombies!” This camp works toward putting together the mini musical: “Zombies!” Campers will have the opportunity to perform their work for an audience of friends and family on the last day of camp. This camp takes place June 19-23 and is for rising sixth and eighth graders. The cost for registration is $100 for HST members and $125 for non-HST members per student. Camp runs Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a special performance on Friday at 7 p.m.

To register a student for any of the upcoming camps visit www.sidneytheatre.org or contact the theatre at [email protected].