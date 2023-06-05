Home News Family Fun Day News Family Fun Day By LUKE GRONNEBERG - June 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Anne Hoying, left, receives a “temporary tattoo” from Joanne Scott during Family Fun Night at Tawawa Park on Friday, May 2. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Anne Hoying, left, receives a “temporary tattoo” from Joanne Scott during Family Fun Night at Tawawa Park on Friday, May 2. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trap auction held Out of the past UVC orchestra Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 56.4 ° F 59.6 ° 53.8 ° 55 % 0.8mph 100 % Mon 74 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 70 ° Thu 70 ° Fri 72 °