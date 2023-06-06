125 Years

June 6, 1898

A meeting was held in the assembly room last evening to make arrangements for a celebration in Sidney on the Fourth of July. It was the opinion of those present that at this time a Dewey Day celebration on the Fourth was the proper thing to have. A committee of M.L. Heffelman, Robert Enders and G.E. Cyphers wa appointed to solicit funds.

——-

Ernest C. Amos, who has for the past five years been local editor of The News, has taken the place of general manager of the Sidney Printing and Publishing company, the place filled for several years by Capt. W.T. Amos before he left with the local National Guard unit for Florida. Howard A. Amos, who has been foreman of the composing room, will take over the duties of local editor.

——-

The tables at the Wagner House pool and billiard room have been covered with new cloth and put in first class condition and a new set of ivory billiard balls has been added.

100 Years

June 6, 1923

At the meeting of the Kiwanis club at the Wagner House today, the time was given over almost exclusively to hearing the reports of Paul Kemper and F.D. Christian, the local club’s delegates to the International convention last week in Atlanta, Ga.

——-

An airplane was sighted over the city this afternoon from the Russell’s Point aviation field. Advertising matter for Laughlin Alumilite manufactured by the Laughlin Chemical Co., of this city, was dropped from the airplane as it passed over the city. The management and sales of Alumilite has recently been taken over by Robert Miller.

——-

Graduation exercises for students at Holy Angels High school will be held at the church the evening of June 17. There are eight pupils in the senior class. A comedy, “Lighthouse Nan,” will be presented by the class on June 13 and 14.

75 Years

June 6, 1948

Four Sidney area youths will be among the 850 attending the American Legion-sponsored Boy’s State at Ohio Wesleyan University, June 12-22. They are Bill Dunnavant, Chestnut avenue; Richard Snyder, Chestnut avenue; Joe Miller, Foraker avenue, and Charles McCorkle, R.R. 6, Sidney.

——-

A commercial cold storage warehouse is a new service of the Jackson Center creamery company available to dairies and food distributors, A.L. Sprague, owner of the plane, announced today. This new service area is in addition to the creamery and locker service.

——-

It was jointly announced today by M.B. McKee, president of Gartland Haswell Foundry Co., and John Thomas, business representative of UE-CIO, Local 776, that an agreement for a new contract reached earlier this week, had been ratified by the union membership at two meetings held yesterday.

50 Years

June 6, 1973

Sidney High School landed two players on the all-Miami Valley League baseball team, dominated by Lima Shawnee which place five on the squad.

Mike Goffena was named to the first base position and Jeff Baumgardner was named to the outfield.

——-

Installed Saturday was worthy advisor of Sidney Assembly Oder of Rainbow for girls was Miss Melinda Althoff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Althoff.

Melinda has chosen the theme of “Friendship, More Precious than Gold” and the color blue.

25 Years

June 6, 1998

As the sun sets, creating its warm glow behind the movie screen, cars, trucks, minivans and sports utility vehicles of all types converge at the Auto-Vue theater at the corner of Russell and Fourth Avenue on the edge of Sidney.

For Sam Rees, who runs the theater with the help of his son Dave, and his daughter and her husband, Diane and Rick Milanese, it’s a passion for the drive-in movie experience that keeps them going.

——-

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service plans to send apologies and maybe even refunds to some 20,000 taxpayers after finding it tried to change repayment schedules in violation of federal law.

The issue involves people who were repaying taxes for years prior to 1990 under installment agreements. About 20,000 of these taxpayers were improperly asked by the IRS to extend their existing installment agreements beyond the 10-year legal time limit when collections would normally expire.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.