Museums open Sunday

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society announces that its museums will be open on Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Both the Daniel Mooney Museum, 223 South Main Street, St. Marys, and Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta, will be open, with the Mooney Museum featuring its newly expanded exhibit about Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Passports and directions for the countywide 175th Anniversary Passport program will also be available.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.