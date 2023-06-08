Russia Local School honor roll

RUSSIA — Russia Local School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2022-23 school year.

Highest Honors (4.0)

Grade 7: Maci Armstrong, Gianna Borchers, Aryana Cordonnier, Mary Fullenkamp, Therese Gibson, Abraham Hoehne, Carter Hoehne, Quinn Hoying, Adalia Meyer, Cain Monnin, Alysha Phlipot, Simon Voisard, Jocelyn Wysocki

Grade 8: Annika Borchers, Celestine Borchers, Elijah Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger, Eve Rhoades

Grade 9: Annabelle Armstrong, Kora Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Catherine Homan, Charles Stueve, Faith York

Grade 10: Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Sayer Magoto, Grace Monnin, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Shelden Pohlman, Mackenzie Rose, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Hannah Schneible, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Benjamin York, Elijah York

Grade 11: Kori Goubeaux, Siage Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Levi Delaet (UVCC), Eva Goubeaux (UVCC), Lillie Heitkamp (UVCC), Cameron Leach (UVCC), Hayden Quinter (UVCC), Madison Rose (UVCC), Carly Supinger (UVCC)

Grade 12: Kody Barhorst, Cecelia Borchers, Ross Fiessinger, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Anna Meyer, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie, Kate Sherman, Audrey Stickel, Jenna York, Miah Monnin (UVCC), Jilian Chapman (PSEOP), Kaylina McClenen (PSEOP), Isabelle McClenen (PSEOP), Lindsey Vastano (PSEOP)

Special Honors (3.6 – 3.999)

Grade 7: Grant Bergman, Malachi Borchers, Grace Caldwell, Elizabeth Greer, Finley Magoto, Natalie Sullenberger, Sophia York

Grade 8: Violet Armstrong, Stella Baugher, Hudson Francis, Lily-Rose Francis, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Madison Schulte

Grade 9: Bernadette Borchers, Callie Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Annelise Magoto, Ella Meyer, Kourtney Phlipot, Sienna Pleiman, Alivia Shappie

Grade 10: Dominic Francis, Shay Hammonds, Brookelyn Meyer, Landon Monnin, Zachary Robinson, Carlie Subler, Ben York

Grade 11: Samantha Bell, Emma Dapore, Lily Fullenkamp, Alexandria Gaerke, Isabella Magoto, Carley Scott, Sophia Vallandingham, Aizik Robeyzachariah (UVCC), Mallory Rosenbeck (UVCC), Mary York (UVCC)

Grade 12: Michael Bell, Seth Hiatt, Alexis Monnin, Xavier Phlipot, Gage Rosenbeck (UVCC)

Honors (3.2 – 3.599)

Grade 7: Ruth Dapore, Josiah Griffith, Evan Smith

Grade 8: Keagan Baldridge, Aida Borchers, Cassian Grogean, Andrew O’Dell

Grade 9: Elli Armstrong, Kylie Doseck, Cooper Francis, Maddox Goubeaux, Camille Saunders, Cooper Unverferth

Grade 10: Emma Caldwell, Jordan Drees, Micah Grieshop, Jaxon Grogean, Abigail Sullenberger, Jonah York

Grade 11: Jude Counts, Felix Francis, Brayden Monnin, Lily York, Gabriel Walling (UVCC)

Grade 12: Kelby Doseck, Colby Monnin