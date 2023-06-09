SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will host a Downtown Putt Around on Saturday, July 15, from 1 – 5 p.m. Teams of four will putt around the downtown for a chance to win one of three prizes.

Participating businesses including, Dekkers Flowers, Shelby County Historical Society, Ron & Nita’s, Right to Life of Shelby County, Greenhaus Coffee, The Waiting Room Coffee House, Mutual Federal, Shelby County Health Department, The Royal Parlour & Ashley Himes State Farm will create unique putting greens that will be voted on by the teams in various categories.

Team registration ends July 1.

In-kind donations of supplies to help the businesses create their putting greens are being provided by Menards, Westerheide Construction, Joe White Landscaping and A&E Home Services.

All proceeds will be used to continue to support Sidney Alive’s mission and the events/activities they host in Downtown Sidney. Team registrations are now open, visit sidneyalive.org/events for the event calendar and registration link. For more information on becoming a participating business or sponsor, call at 937-638-4815 or email [email protected].