Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the village’s participation in the Ohio Treasurer’s Market Access Program; a resolution to transfer money from the general fund to the cemetery fund; committee reports; departmental reports; and administrator’s report.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction; approve a resolution of necessity to levy a replacement tax; approve personnel recommendations; and an executive session for the purpose of employment and compensation of a public employee.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The records commission will meet on Wednesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Botkins School Records Commission

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Records Commission will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 6:45 p.m. in the media center. The commission will be asked to approve the list of old documents the district wants to destroy.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include committee reports, approving temporary appropriations; approve substitute pay for the 2023-24 school year; set lunch prices; accept donations; hire personnel and substitutes; approve online make-up calamity days; approve an overnight trip; discuss the renewal of a permanent improvement tax.