OSU-Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has announced its spring semester 2023 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 21 Ohio counties.
Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Full time students named to the dean’s list were:
Minster: Alyssa Niemeyer and Ethan Otting
New Bremen: Kyle Tenkman, Riley Trentman, Alli Jo Wilker and Carson Wyatt
Versailles: Brayden Keihl
DeGraff: Mia Stallard
Quincy: Lindsey Heminger and Malaina Jenkins
Anna: Alicia Brunswick, Shelby Ham, Mary Landis, Jackson Smith, Maggie Stiefel and Macy Wiktorowski
Botkins: Crystal Altstaetter, Mike Altstaetter and Dustin Belcher
Fort Loramie: Colleen Brandewie, Tristan Fleckenstein, Desiree Fogt, Brooke Holthaus and Owen Kitzmiller
Kettlersville: Timothy Hamblin
Minster: Maura Baumer, Royce Glass, Aaron Huwer and Isaiah Scheer
Sidney: Jessie Abke, Joel Keiser, David Rossman and Noah Ulrey
Part time students named to the dean’s list were:
New Knoxville: Ella Resor
Fort Loramie: Brandi Clune
Sidney: Akansh Manian and Arshia Mani