OSU-Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has announced its spring semester 2023 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 21 Ohio counties.

Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Full time students named to the dean’s list were:

Minster: Alyssa Niemeyer and Ethan Otting

New Bremen: Kyle Tenkman, Riley Trentman, Alli Jo Wilker and Carson Wyatt

Versailles: Brayden Keihl

DeGraff: Mia Stallard

Quincy: Lindsey Heminger and Malaina Jenkins

Anna: Alicia Brunswick, Shelby Ham, Mary Landis, Jackson Smith, Maggie Stiefel and Macy Wiktorowski

Botkins: Crystal Altstaetter, Mike Altstaetter and Dustin Belcher

Fort Loramie: Colleen Brandewie, Tristan Fleckenstein, Desiree Fogt, Brooke Holthaus and Owen Kitzmiller

Kettlersville: Timothy Hamblin

Minster: Maura Baumer, Royce Glass, Aaron Huwer and Isaiah Scheer

Sidney: Jessie Abke, Joel Keiser, David Rossman and Noah Ulrey

Part time students named to the dean’s list were:

New Knoxville: Ella Resor

Fort Loramie: Brandi Clune

Sidney: Akansh Manian and Arshia Mani