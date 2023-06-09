Out of the past

125 Years

June 9, 1898

At the meeting of the board of education last night, the matter of the erection of the new school building in the Fourth ward was discussed, but no definite action taken. This morning the board was out looking around the different sites in view, but as yet none of these have been decided upon.

——-

During the past week, the following producing wells in Van Buren township have been drilled: Well No. 2 on the Henry May farm, said to be a 100-barrel producer; a well on the Jacob Mesenbrink farm, a 50-barrel well; and a well on the Charles Young farm, said to be a fair producer, but capacity not reported.

——-

The number of books of the Sidney Public Library in circulation during the month of May were as follows: fiction, 757; philosophy, 2; religion, 7; sociology, 11; national science, 9; useful arts, none; fine arts, 2; literature, 10, and history, 4.

100 Years

June 9, 1923

The Old Rose Gift Shoppe, which has been conducted during the past year by Miss Carolyn Klipstine has been taken over by Mrs. Charles Woolley and will be conducted in connection with her millinery shop, the Lantz Millinery, on North Main avenue. Moving of the shop from its present location in the Fry building on the east side of the square began this morning. It should be completed in a few days.

——-

Chief of Police Frank Grant from Findlay was here this morning to pick up the three young men arrested by Sidney police yesterday morning charged with having a stolen car in their possession. Chief Grant said the

car had been stolen in Findlay early in the weak. A fourth occupant of the vehicle, the driver, has not yet been apprehended.

——-

The first tournament of the year among members of the Sidney Country Club was held yesterday afternoon with approximately 50 golfers participating. The team captained by Dr. R.M. Guthridge defeated the team led by I.B. Huffman by a score of 15 to 11.

75 Years

June 9, 1948

“Neighbors in Action” – The unique Shelby county movement to dispatch food and goodwill to Western German – is on the threshold of its final phase today.

——-

Initiation ceremonies for William Ross, Jr. and Albert Addison were held when members of the Iutis club held a dinner meeting last evening at Agenbroad’s restaurant at Lockington, with Donald Young, president, in charge.

——-

Don Snyder, newly-appointed director of the city Recreational program, announced today that a special institute will be held for playground supervisors tomorrow afternoon at the High school. The get-together is specifically designed to acquaint the corps of workers with the program being planned for the summer months, Snyder said.

50 Years

June 9, 1973

The Rev. Clyde Albaugh, 71, retired minister of the Trinity Church of the Brethren, North Main Avenue, has begun duties as part-time chaplain at the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home on Cisco Road.

——-

MINSTER – High School Principal Edmund VanOss has been named new superintendent of Minster Schools, effective August 1st.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – A “rock party” was held Tuesday as part of the clean-up program at the Jackson Wally Byam Memorial Park.

Several adults and children participated in picking up rocks. Everyone had little red wagons or plastic buckets to accumulate the rocks. The group started around 9 am and worked until 2 pm.

25 Years

June 9, 1998

Maplewood – A last service at Beehive Church in the Maplewood area will be Sunday at 2 pm to commemorate the 123-year-old church.

Everyone is welcome to participate to remember the landmark and the service the church provided the community. The bell will ring one last time before set in mortar in a brick memorial being built on the side at the corner of Ohio 47 and Tawawa-Maplewood Road.

——-

PORT JEFFERSON – The Port Jefferson Canal Fest Days Committee will meet Thursday at 6:30 pm at the mayor’s office. Members will discuss plans for the festival to be held August 28-30.

