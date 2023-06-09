DAYTON — Registration is now open for the 2023 GREAT Smallmouth Bass Fishing Challenge to be held on the Great Miami River from June 17 to Aug. 13. The family-friendly event is a catch-and-release, virtual fishing tournament, where anglers use the I-Angler app to register and send in their catches. Prizes include cash, gear, and more!

The Great Miami River is Ohio’s best river for catching smallmouth bass, according to the number of smallmouth trophy-sized fish registered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resource (ODNR) Fish Ohio program.

“The largest smallmouth bass caught in the Great Miami River in the last five years measured out at 24.3 inches,” said Donnie Knight, Troy resident and biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “Smallmouth bass are plentiful in the Great Miami River from March through October, so it’s a great time to encourage anglers to get out on the water.”

“Last year, we had quite a few smallmouth bass caught that were 18” or greater,” said Barry Puskas, chief of engineering and technical services for the Miami Conservancy District, and an avid angler. “there’s plenty of healthy smallmouth bass out there for anglers.”

This year’s sponsors include the Molson Coors Beverage company, located in Trenton along the Great Miami River. Additional sponsors include the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA), ReelFlyRod of Bellbrook, Fisherman’s Headquarters, Hamilton Bait and Tackle, and Mad River Outfitters.

For complete rules and to register for the tournament, visit https://tinyurl.com/2022fishingchallenge.

The Great Miami Riverway is more than just a river. This regional destination in southwest Ohio includes more than 99 miles of paved trails and connected communities where you can surf the river, cycle the bike trail, and find your way through charming downtowns.