Josiah Nickels pitches the first horseshoe on the horseshoe pit that he constructed for the residents at Dorothy Love. The pit was opened on Saturday, June 10. The work that Josiah did on the pit earned him the title of Eagle Scout.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Josiah Nickels cuts the ribbon for the opening of the horseshoe pit he worked on for an Eagle Scout project. With him are some of the ones who helped with the construction. They are, left to right, Tim Janeczek; John Apple; Josiah Nickels; Leroy Puterbaugh and Peter Heulsebusch.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Josiah Nickels pitches the first horseshoe on the horseshoe pit that he constructed for the residents at Dorothy Love. The pit was opened on Saturday, June 10. The work that Josiah did on the pit earned him the title of Eagle Scout.