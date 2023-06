CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University held its graduation ceremony for studnents who received undergraduate degrees after the spring 2022 academic year.

Receiving degees were Katelynn Garber of Sidney and Kara Spitzer of Versailles.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.