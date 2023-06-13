Aiden Campbell, 17, of Lockington, looks at the grave of Harvey Houston, which he helped restore as part of his Boy Scout Eagle project. Houston’s grave was one of many damaged grave stones that could no longer stand up. Campbell, a member Sidney Troop 97 Boy Scout, was looking for an Eagle Scout project when he was informed by a teacher that Houston Cemetery caretaker Dan Millhouse, of Russia, was looking for some help. Campbell had seen a similar concrete wall in Sidney’s Graceland Cemetery used to keep a collection of damaged grave stone upright. He decided a similar wall could be used in the Houston Cemetery. Campbell is the son of Pat and Kim Campbell.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News